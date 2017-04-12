Not content with issuing the Galaxy S6 Nougat update earlier today, it now looks like Sprint is rolling out the Android Nougat update to the HTC One M9 too.

A screenshot of the system update information was tweeted to developer @LlabTooFeR by Twitter user @TerinHuber only a few hours ago. The update, version number 4.27.651.4, appears to come in at just over 1 GB and delivers with it February’s security patches and system performance enhancements.

HTC has yet to officially announce the update on the HTC One M9 support page and HTC’s Vice President of Product Management Mo Versi — who typically tweets about such updates — hasn’t mentioned it either. This could the first glimpse of it online.

We don’t yet know if this is the beginnings of the complete rollout or if it’s only seeding to a handful of users, but we’ll let you know as we learn more.

In the meantime, hit us up in the comments if you’ve received the update on your Sprint HTC One M9.