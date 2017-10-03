If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, listen up because we’ve got a deal for you. HTC is kicking off its “Green is Good” promotion on Monday, October 2 and is giving you the opportunity to save a ton of cash. During the week-long promotion, you can get deals on HTC’s best smartphones and accessories from 2017. It will also be running giveaways through the week on phones, a VIVE headset, and other prizes. Here’s how all the deals breakdown:
- HTC U Ultra:
$749$449. Save $300
- HTC U11 (64 GB):
$649$549. Save $100 and get a free gift pack
- HTC U11 (128 GB):
$729$629. Save $100
- HTC Bolt
$600$400. Save $200
- 50% off accessories with the purchase of a phone
- $10 select phone cases
HTC is offering $300 off the U Ultra, $100 off the U11 and $200 off the Bolt. Those are pretty steep discounts! The U11 has one of the best cameras in any phone this year and fantastic build quality. If you value mobile photography and how your phone feels in the hand, $549 is not bad. A quick look at Sprint’s website (the only carrier that sells the U11) shows that it’s asking $696 for the device, which makes the $549 sale price look even better.
The U Ultra was released earlier this year with a pretty hefty price tag at $749. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop to pick yours up, this would be a great opportunity. In our review, we pointed out that we loved the metal and glass design and the wonderful camera. While it doesn’t have the most modern specs (or a headphone jack), the U Ultra is still a very good phone.
Keep in mind that HTC will be doing giveaways through the week too. Even if you don’t want to buy anything, you can still head over to HTC’s site and sign up for its mailing list to be notified of when the sweepstakes start. I know I’ll be trying to win that awesome VIVE VR headset!