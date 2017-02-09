The HTC 10 Evo, the international version of the HTC Bolt, was officially announced back in November 2016. The high-end device has now launched in India and is already available for purchase. You can buy the smartphone in Pearl Gold from HTC’s online store for Rs. 48,990.

The device comes with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. You’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 chipset under the hood along with 3 GB of RAM. There’s 32 GB of storage available that can be expanded for an additional 256 GB. The HTC 10 Evo comes equipped with a 16 MP primary camera with optical image stabilization and an f/2.0 aperture as well as a selfie snapper that has an 8 MP sensor.

See also: Flashbacks and Forecasts: HTC in 2017

The 3,200 mAh battery keeps the lights on, while the IP57 rating has your back in case you get the device wet. It can handle being submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Other features of the smartphone include the HTC BoomSound Adaptive Audio technology, a fingerprint scanner located on the front, and a metal body that looks quite similar to the HTC 10. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the added Sense user interface on top.

The HTC 10 Evo is already available, so if you want to buy it visit the company’s online store by clicking the button below.