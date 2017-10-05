In a media event coinciding with Honor’s third anniversary in India, Honor launched its new smartphone in India, the Honor 9i.

The Honor 9i is company’s first smartphone to pack in dual cameras on front and rear as well as sport a display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Honor 9i Specifications

Operating System: Android 7 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Display: 5.9-inch (15 cms) Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) Full View | 18:9 aspect ratio | 2.5D curved glass

Processor: Octa-core Kirin 659

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Rear Camera: 16 MP dual camera

Front Camera: 13 MP dual camera | Smart Selfie Toning Flash

Battery: 3,340 mAh

Available in Prestige Gold, Aurora Blue, and Graphite Black, the Honor 9i is priced at ₹17,999 ($276) and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting October 14.

