It looks like the Honor 9 is just around the corner. TENAA has recently certified the smartphone in China and shared its images and specs on its website.

The successor to the popular Honor 8 sports a 5.15-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Kirin 960 chipset. It comes with either 4 or 6 GB of RAM with both versions offering 64 GB of storage. The device is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back that features a 20 MP and 12 MP sensors. There’s also an 8 MP selfie snapper on board. Honor’s upcoming smartphone packs a 3,100 mAh battery and is expected to run Android Nougat with the latest version of the EMUI user interface on top.

See also: Budget-friendly Honor 6A announced: Android Nougat, Snapdragon 430, and a 13 MP rear camera

Moving on to the design. The Honor 9 looks quite different when compared to its predecessor. It has a glass back that is curved on the sides, which should make the device sit better in the hand. Honor has also decided to move the fingerprint scanner from the back to the front. Based on the images, we know that the device will be available in gold, but we do expect to see it in a few other color options once launched.

Although not officially confirmed, the Honor 9 with 4 GB of RAM is expected to cost 2,299 yuan, while the model with 6 GB of RAM will set you back 2,599 yuan. This comes out to around $335 and $380, but the US pricing will likely be a little higher than the one in China. The Honor 8, for example, retailed for $400 when launched, and we expect that its successor will start at the same price point.