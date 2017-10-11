As expected, the Honor 7X has been announced today. The smartphone sports a 5.93-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s quite easy on the eyes and sports thin bezels, although they do look a bit bigger than those of the Galaxy Note 8, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, and a few other devices.

The handset is powered by the Kirin 659 chipset and has 4 GB of RAM. It comes with 32, 64, and 128 GB of storage that can be expanded for an additional 256 GB with a microSD card. Honor has decided to follow the latest market trends and equip the 7X with a dual-camera setup that features 16 and 2 MP sensors, allowing you to capture those popular bokeh images.

The device also has an 8 MP selfie snapper up front and packs a 3,340 mAh battery with Huawei’s SuperCharge tech. It’s resistant to water and dust thanks to its IP67 rating and runs Android 7.1 Nougat with the EMUI skin on top, although we do expect the company to upgrade it to Oreo sometime in the near future.

It features a metal body for a premium look and feel, has a fingerprint scanner that’s located on the back, and comes in three color options: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Platinum Gold. The Honor 7X is already up for pre-order in China with sales officially kicking off on October 17. The 32 GB model retails for 1,299 yuan ($200), the 64 GB variant is priced at 1,699 yuan ($260), while the high-end option with 128 GB of storage will set you back 1,999 yuan ($305).

Honor’s latest smartphone offers a lot of bang for the buck, although its price will likely be higher once — or if — it makes its way to Western markets due to higher taxes, among other things. When exactly might that happen is anyone’s guess at this point, as the company hasn’t shared any specific info on this topic yet.

Honor devices have been gaining popularity in Europe as well as in the US thanks to being budget-friendly and offering a great design. The 7X looks to follow this trend, making it an interesting option for those looking for a solid mid-ranger.

Would you consider getting it? Let us know in the comments.