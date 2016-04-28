Ahead of its upcoming launch event for the V8, Huawei’s Honor sub-brand has unveiled a new mid-range handset in China, with a reasonable price tag to match. The phone is known as the Honor 5C and it seems like quite a compelling option.

The Honor 5C is a 5.2-inch handset, with an IPS LCD display and a 1920×1080 resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 650 processor. This is a much more mid-range CPU than the company’s 950 and 955, as it features four low power Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four more clocked at 1.7GHz. The chip also comes with a Mali-T830 GPU. The phone is packed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The phone features some slightly higher end features as well. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, dual-SIM support, a FM radio receiver, 3,000mAh battery, and it’s running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EMUI 4.1 on top. The Honor 5C also boasts a 13 megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, while the front facing camera has an 8 megapixel sensor. The 5C measures 147.1 x 73.8 x 8.3mm and weighs 156 grams.

Interestingly, the phone is being sold in separate 3G and 4G capable models. The former is priced at CNY 899 ($140), while the 4G model supports Category 6 LTE speeds at a cost of CNY 999 ($155). We will have to see what Honor has planned for the smartphone in terms of a global roll out.