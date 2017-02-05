Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone or tablet each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the Google Pixel (128GB) International Giveaway: Shafeek S. (Malaysia).

This week we are giving away a brand new Pixel XL Smartphone!

The Pixel XL features a vibrant 5.5-inch QuadHD AMOLED display alongside a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,450 mAh battery and an all-new 12MP Pixel XL camera with phase detection and laser autofocus. The standout feature is Google Assistant, a new incredibly-clever AI assistant that also powers Google Home. To see how the Pixel XL compares to flagships new and old, check out the Pixel XL vs Galaxy Note 7 and best Google Pixel XL cases!

Have you visited Android Authority’s newest website?

If you like electric vehicles, self-driving cars, drones, green power, battery technology, and space exploration then Charged might be the site for you. The future is exciting, come join us for the ride!

Visit Charged.io today!

Enter giveaway

Google Pixel XL International Giveaway!



More giveaways: CB3 Hush ANC Wireless Headphones giveaway! – soundguys.com

Winners Gallery



