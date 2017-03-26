Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winners of the LG G6 International Giveaway: Narinder C. (USA).

This week we are giving away a brand new Pixel XL Smartphone!

The Pixel XL features a vibrant 5.5-inch QuadHD AMOLED display alongside a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,450 mAh battery and an all-new 12MP Pixel XL camera with phase detection and laser autofocus. The standout feature is Google Assistant, a new incredibly-clever AI assistant that also powers Google Home.



Get your VR fix at VRSource.com

Reviews & news on all the latest VR Gadgets including DayDream, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Playstation VR!

Visit VRsource.com today!

Enter giveaway

Google Pixel XL International Giveaway!



More giveaways: V-Moda Forza Metallo Headphones giveaway! – soundguys.com

Winners Gallery



