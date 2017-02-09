This year’s Google I/O is fast approaching, and that means it’s time to (try to) get tickets. The company has announced that the application window for this year will be from February 22nd (10AM PST) to February 27th (5PM PST). If last few years are any indication, it’s going to be $900 for general admission and $300 for academic admission.

It’s one of the biggest tech events of the year, but as usual, Google’s approach to selling tickets is quite literally random. Unfortunately for some, the company doesn’t care whether you are a developer or not. Everyone is required to fill out an application form, which will go live fourth week of February. You can access the application from the official website, and remember, everything is in PST.

Just a few weeks ago, Google officially unveiled that this year’s I/O will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater, the same venue as 2016 I/O. In case you missed it, it’s May 17th-19th, and although the venue wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea last year, Shoreline may be the company’s best bet for now.

Google I/O has been growing in terms of what it displays and the number of attendees. The old venue – San Francisco’s Moscone West – won’t fit as many people, and its expansion won’t be completed until next year. Plus, whether intentionally or not, Google created a music-festival-esque vibe last year with outdoor booths and activities, which had its pros and cons. It was a new concept for sure, but people weren’t too happy about the heat. But I’m sure Google has learnt from its past mistakes and realized that people actually don’t like to be out in the scorching sun for a long time.

My guess is despite the somewhat controversial venue, this year’s I/O will see a huge number of people, meaning a lot of people wanting to register. Are you going to be filling out an application form for this year’s I/O? What do you hope to see there? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!