Amazon’s Alexa-powered speakers like the Echo and Echo Dot might be more popular on the market than the Google Home, but they sure aren’t any smarter. A company called 360i from New York has developed a software that asked the Google Home and one of Amazon’s Alexa devices 3,000 different questions in hopes of figuring out which one is more knowledgeable.

The Assistant-powered Google Home was the clear winner, with the results showing that it’s six times more likely to answer your question than its competitor. Alexa apparently does a great job when it comes to retail searches, but wasn’t as good as Assistant overall, which has superior search abilities.

See also: Google Home is now available in Canada

Despite being smarter, the Google Home is still far behind Amazon’s voice-controlled speakers in terms of sales. Although things in the market might change quite soon for a number of reasons. The online search giant is trying hard to make the Google Home more attractive to consumers by bringing a few new features to the device. Back in April, it added support for multiple users in the US and has released the same feature in the UK today.

Additionally, things might also change because of increased competition. With the rise in demand, other companies are entering the market. These include Andy Rubin’s Essential that announced its Home device back in May, and Apple, which took the wraps off the HomePod at the beginning of this month. Let’s not forget about Samsung, which is rumored to be working on a Bixby-powered speaker.