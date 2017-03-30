Earlier this week, Google confirmed that it had started the big over-the-air Android Wear 2.0 update to three of the older Android Wear 1.0 smartwatches: the Fossil Q Founder, the Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, and the TAG Heuer Connected. However, the company is now saying the update has been delayed for most of the remaining older devices slated to get Android Wear 2.0.

In a statement sent to Wareable, a Google spokesperson said that the update has been delayed for the remaining smartwatches “due to a bug found in final testing”. It added that it will push the update out as soon as the bug is fixed but the statement didn’t give any kind of timeline for when that issue is expected to be resolved.

Oddly, Polar’s Twitter account has confirmed that owners of its Polar M600 watch will be getting the Android Wear 2.0 update starting today, so it appears there will be at least one exception to this issue:

@kouzari Starting today, the update will roll out gradually within the next week. M600 will notify you automatically :) — Polar (@PolarGlobal) March 30, 2017

You can still check out our full list of smartwatches that are scheduled to receive the Android Wear 2.0 update, but it looks like many folks will have to wait a bit longer to get the new features that are included with the new version, including features like using apps without linking to your smartphone and more. You can also still check out our extensive look at everything you need to know about Android Wear 2.0. Keep in mind that a number of companies also plan to launch all-new watches with Android Wear 2.0 out of the box in the coming weeks and months.