Google is rolling out a new update to Allo on Android today, and it is receiving some features that were previously hinted in earlier code teardowns of prior versions. The new features include an incognito mode for group chats, a way to backup and restore chats, and more.

The update was revealed on Twitter by Google’s Amit Fulay, who also showed off an image of what the incognito mode for group chats looks like. As with the standard incognito mode, the group version allows the user to set the time for when the chats will expire.

Chats can now be backed up in Allo with this new version, either on the smartphone’s local storage or via Google Drive. Users can backup and restore texts, as well as any image or video that was used in chats. Additionally, the latest Allo update adds a link preview to any URLs that are put in chats, which will allow you to see what the link is all about before you decide to click on it.

Keep in mind that this update has just started rolling out on Google Play so it may take a few days for it to reach your device. We are still waiting for Google to officially launch its Allo desktop version, and it’s possible that could happen in a couple of weeks as part of Google I/O 2017. What do you think about these new Allo additions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!