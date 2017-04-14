According to 9to5Google, Google Allo for desktop could use a similar method used by WhatsApp to pair your mobile device to the web client.

Back in February, Nick Fox from Google teased us with a screenshot of a desktop web app for Google Allo. He specified that it was still in early development but hinted that we might be getting it in the near future. Though Allo is far from the perfect messaging app, support for desktop could prove to be a useful update for those who use it frequently. Now, folks over at 9to5Google managed to partially enable the feature from Google Allo 9.0, and from what we can see, the way it’ll connect your device to the desktop app will be very similar to the way WhatsApp does it.

9to5Google

Essentially, you will have two options to pair your mobile device with web: you can either scan the QR code on your desktop screen or enter the text code that you see on your screen.

As you can see above, the Allo QR code scanner is simple enough – you can use the entirety of the device's screen to scan. Of course, this is not an official release, so things might change in the final product; however, from what we've seen here and from the previous screenshot, it looks like Google Allo for desktop will provide an easy way for users to connect their mobile devices and access more or less every feature the mobile app provides, including our dear old friend, Google Assistant.

There is no official word on when Allo for desktop will be released, but we will be sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, if you want to try Google Allo on your phone, click the button below to download it:

Are you an Allo user? Do you see it being more useful than other apps such as Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp? Let us know by leaving a comment below!