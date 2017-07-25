After the launch of Gionee A1 earlier this year, the company has announced the launch of A1 Plus in India. Both A1 and A1 Plus were launched at Mobile World Congress in February this year.

The highlight of the A series of smartphones by Gionee is photography experience and battery life. The A1 Plus is equipped with a 13 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup at the back and a 20 MP front camera for those selfies. There’s a large 4,550 mAh battery along with support for fast charging.

The A Series is rooted to the growing demand of high quality smartphone photography experience. Keeping up with the rising trend the A1 Plus exhibits excellent camera quality with flawless dual rear camera and exquisite design tradition that will earn accolades for Gionee flagship series. We are confident that our attention to detail with impressive specs, powerful battery and advanced features will deliver the best user experience possible. – Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India

Gionee A1 Plus Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat with Amigo 4.0

Display: 15.24 cm (6.0-inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS | 2.5D glass | Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: MediaTek Helio P25 (Octa Core up to 2.6 GHz) | Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Storage: 64 GB; expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Rear Camera: 13 MP AF (F2.0 aperture) + 5 MP FF (F2.2 aperture) | LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP FF | F2.0 aperture | LED flash

Battery: 4,550 mAh

Dimension: 166.4 x 83.3 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 226 gm

Available in two color variants – Mocha Gold and Black – the Gionee A1 Plus will be available for sale across retail stores in India at a price of ₹26,999 ($420). Do you like this mid-range flagship smartphone from Gionee and would you pick one up?