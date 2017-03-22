Sci-fi space sim Galaxy Note 7 on Fire 3 is now available for pre-registration on Android. Galaxy on Fire 3 – Manticore, to give it its full title, is the latest in the successful series of space combat and exploration games for mobile.

GoF 3 was announced last year and hit iOS in early December. The third instalment maintains the high production values and outstanding graphics that the series is known for, it looks very pretty, but introduces all-new ships, weapons, missions, and planets.

GoF 3 features a campaign of story-driven missions, but players are also able to simply enjoy the open-world, blasting apart other spaceships in dogfights and upgrading their own. It is free-to-play, however, so expect the typical grind associated with that monetization format to be in place here. Sorry.

Check out the Android launch trailer below.

Fishlabs hasn’t hinted at the Android launch date, but you’ll be notified as soon as it’s available by pre-registering at the link in the Play Store.

Are you going to check this one out? Let us know in the comments.