Few TV shows continue to stay in people’s minds for years after they have been cancelled. One of them is definitely Futurama, the animated sci-fi sitcom that actually had two lives, one on Fox, and the other on Comedy Central. Today, there’s word that some of the show’s original creators and voice cast are coming back to work on a new mobile game, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.

The press release that announced the game stated that Futurama creator and Executive Producer Matt Groening will help create new content for Worlds of Tomorrow, along with the show’s Executive Producer David X. Cohen, and others. Rough Draft Studios, the team behind the animation for the show, will be working with the game’s developers TinyCo.

Gameplay details for Worlds of Tomorrow have yet to be announced, but it will be a free-to-play title, which is not much of a surprise. TinyCo previously developed another game based on a Fox animated series, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, that has proven to be highly successful. It’s more than possible that the new Futurama game will have similar gameplay elements.

Hopefully, this game will be a lot better than the last mobile title based on the TV show. Futurama: Game of Drones was released close to a year ago, but it turned out to be a hugely disappointing Candy Crush Saga clone. We are very hopeful that the involvement of TinyCo, combined with the input of Groening and the other members of Futurama’s TV crew, will bring us new and funny stories of Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the characters in the show’s future world (especially the Hypnotoad; all glory to the Hypnotoad).

There’s no word on when Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow will be released, but you can go to the Google Play Store right now and pre-register. This will let you get instantly notified when the game goes live. In the meantime, are you a Futurama fan? Are you looking forward to trying a new mobile game based on the show? Let us know what you think in the comments!