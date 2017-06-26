Japanese role-playing game Fate/Grand Order has now hit the Google Play Store in the West. The title was first released in Japan in July 2015 to critical acclaim and was intended to remain in Japanese only. However, the game’s director, Yosuke Shiokawa, has said that many of its players were coming from overseas. To accommodate those players, the English language was put into production.

Fate/Grand Order is based on the Fate/Stay Night visual novel from 2004, and sees the players (rather predictably) set out on a mission to save humanity. The game’s story is once again presented in a visual novel style, but it features a turn-based card battle system which should make fans of Japanese role-playing games feel right at home.

During combat, the player acts as a “Master” who can call upon powerful assistants, known as “Servants,” to help defeat enemies. Players will have to be strategic in the way they plan the attacks of these Servants in order to take advantage of combos and unleash deadly special moves. Each of these Servants also has their own storyline which can be explored during the course of play.

It’s a free-to-play title, so if you’re craving some questing, crafting, card-collecting, RPG thrills, you might want to give it a shot. Download it from the Google Play Store here.