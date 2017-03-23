Great news for all you Family Guy fans out there. Jam City has announced that it is working on a new game called Family Guy: Another Freakin’ Mobile Game. Created in close partnership with the production team of the extremely successful animated sitcom, it features all the characters fans are used to seeing in the show.

According to the game’s description on the Google Play Store, you take a journey through Quahog on Peter’s booze truck. You cruise from level to level, matching drinks to keep Peter and Brian hammered. You must also help Quagmire practice safe sex, by collecting condoms in hopes of keeping the world safe from more Quagmires. Additionally, you can go head to head with the Giant Chicken, Peter’s arch nemesis.

The free-to-play, match-3 game does sound like fun, but unfortunately isn’t available yet. Jam City said that it will be released in early summer, which is still quite a few months away. Nevertheless, the game is already listed on the Google Play Store.

Those of you who are interested in trying it out as soon as it officially launches can pre-register today to get notified when it becomes available.