Facebook is constantly adding new and useful features to its Android app, and the latest addition is something that many mobile users will likely find helpful. A new Facebook update is rolling out now, bringing a dedicated weather section to the app.

Unfortunately it’s not that easy to find, at least at first glance. Once you open the Facebook app, you’ll need to swipe over to the More menu (the three horizontal lines on the right-hand side), scroll down to the Apps section, then tap See all. From there, scroll down until you find the Weather tab.

As you can see in the screenshots attached below, Facebook will display your current location, the current temperature in your area, the predicted high and low for the day, as well as a brief summary of what you can expect the weather to be like today. Below that, you’ll find hourly weather details, and also a five-day forecast. You can’t click on anything to get more detailed information about that particular day, though there is an option at the bottom of the screen that will bring you to weather.com.

To change your current location, add a location or switch units, just click the settings cog in the upper right corner of your app.

I think the main thing holding this new feature back is the fact that it’s so difficult to get to right now. The More tab in the app is already an overflow menu with way too many extra features, and scrolling through to find the Weather section might be too inconvenient for people.

Still, this seems like a useful addition to the service, especially for people who spend a lot of their time in the Facebook app. To grab this Facebook update, be sure to head to the Play Store link below for the latest version.

Previous updates

Combating fake news

February 1: Facebook has made some behind-the-scene changes designed in part to bring what it calls “authentic news” to the top of your feed. The update will add new signals to the News Feed that will figure out if a post is “authentic”, at least according to Facebook’s algorithms.

Slideshow coming to Android

January 26: A number of Android users have been reporting that Facebook is beginning to roll out the previously iOS-exclusive Slideshow feature to Android devices. In case you’re unfamiliar, Slideshow will turn your photos and videos into themed clips, similar to what the Assistant does in Google Photos.

Live Audio broadcasting

December 21: Facebook has brought its new Live Audio feature to its Android app, for those who want to live-stream events without using video. This new feature should be super helpful for those who want to tell a story on Facebook with only their words and the audio around them.

HD video upload

December 7: Facebook has quietly added support for the uploading of HD videos in its Android app, which is certainly a welcome change. In addition to HD video upload, Facebook’s Android app has gained picture-in-picture mode for video, the ability to download clips to watch them offline, and specific resolution upload options ranging from 72p up to 360p.