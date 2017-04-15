We’ve already seen a couple of press renders leaked of the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, but we’ve now obtained new CAD renders and another 360 video in collaboration with OnLeaks. Much like the Moto Z2 Force renders we recently shared, these renders don’t tell us too much we didn’t already know, but they do give us a look at Motorola’s fancier new Moto E4 from every angle.

See also: Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus pass through FCC, latter carries 5,000 mAh battery

The first thing you’ll notice is the presence of a front-facing fingerprint scanner and a LED flash for the front-facing camera. There’s a 3.5 mm headphone port on the top edge, volume rocker and textured power button on the right hand edge and a microUSB port on the bottom. The display will measure 5.2 inches and it looks like there’s a bit of 2.5D glass action going on.

You’ll also notice a fingernail groove on the bottom edge, meaning the back plates will be user-replaceable, presumably via Moto Maker in the pre-purchase phase and then via Moto and third-party accessories afterward.

On the back of the Moto E4 Plus there’s a single speaker grill offset to the right and the familiar circular camera module up top, this time featuring a single lens and only the slightest of camera bumps. A Lenovo logo will appear on the lower right edge of the phone, but it was left out in these renders and video.

The Moto E4 Plus measures 144.5 x 72 x 9.3mm, a fraction larger but marginally thinner than the Moto E3 Power (which I’ll note only had a 3,500 mAh battery). According to a recently spotted FCC listing, the Moto E4 Plus (XT1773) will have a 5,000 mAh battery and be powered by a MediaTek SoC. It should be noted these renders were supplied to us under the Moto E4 name, but as has been pointed out on Twitter, they are actually the Moto E4 Plus.