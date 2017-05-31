Yesterday, Andy Rubin took the wraps off the Essential Phone. Although a lot of details regarding the device were shared with the public, the exact release date was not mentioned during the reveal. Thankfully, we now know when the Essential Phone will hit the market, as Andy Rubin has announced a specific time frame at Code Conference 2017.

The Essential Phone will officially go on sale within the next 30 days. This means it should be available towards the end of June. The smartphone is already up for pre-order in the US and can be yours for $699.

Additionally, Andy Rubin also said that the device will have a new digital assistant on board. It will go head to head with Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby, although not a lot details are known about it at this point. One thing that’s for sure is that it will have to bring a few new features to the table if it has any chance of competing against its rivals.

In case you’ve missed it, the Essential is a high-end smartphone that’s quite easy on the eyes. It features a 5.71-inch display with a 19:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560 x 1312 pixels. You’ll find the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM.

The smartphone is made from a combination of titanium and ceramic and comes equipped with a 13 MP primary camera as well as a selfie snapper that has an 8 MP sensor. Other features worth mentioning are a fingerprint scanner, a 3,040 mAh battery, and stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Andy Rubin, who is best known as the creator of Android, shared a lot of other interesting info regarding the Essential Phone, the Essential Home device, and more at Code Conference 2017. You can check out the video below for more details.

What do you think about the Essential Phone? How does it stack up against the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, and other flagships on the market? Share your opinion with us in the comment section below.