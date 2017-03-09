The Elder Scrolls: Legends has been available in beta for PC since last year. After several months of testing, feedback and patching, Bethesda is finally announcing the full release of the game, which is available as of today. But that is not all the game developer has to share; this turn-based card game is also to come to other platforms, including Android.

We first caught word that this would happen back in October 2016, when the Bethesda team mistakenly made the game available on the Google Play Store for a day. Bethesda then removed the title and confirmed this was but a mistake and the available app continued to be a development build.

More specifically, The Elder Scrolls: Legends is coming to iPad on March 23rd, Android tablets in April, macOS in May and smartphones early this summer. Today’s release is only for PC, but wait a bit and the game will be all over the place!

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is much like Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft. You are set in the same universe as The Elder Scrolls series and will be making the best of your deck to battle your enemies. There is much fun to be had here, especially considering the battle system involves both skill and luck.

Because it is an online-based title, there will be plenty of expansions and improvements to keep the game fresh. The next expansion pack is named “The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood” and will be coming this April.

Interested in playing? You can play for free starting now on PC. You will have to wait a bit before you can take this game on-the-go, though.