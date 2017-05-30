While this is an all-time low for the LG G6, this particular version is intended for countries like Hong Kong and Australia, so make sure it’s compatible with your carrier’s bands.

See also: LG G6 review: it flies… like a G6!

LG’s latest flagship offers a completely revamped design, featuring an impressive 5.7-inch FullVision Display which supports HDR 10 as well as Dolby Vision. While the LG G6 has been faring quite well compared to its predecessor, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, its price has been dropping rapidly: T-Mobile is currently offering the LG G6 without contract for just $500, and Sprint is offering a 50 percent discount on the monthly installments for the device. Best Buy is running a similar promotion for the Verizon variant, which brings down the total price of the phone to a mere $287.76 on contract.

Well, if you were looking for a dual-SIM model with 64GB of internal storage – the H870DS variant, to be precise – there’s a deal for you as well. An eBay seller named “never-msrp” is selling a factory unlocked G6 for just $499.99. The seller has a 99.8 positive rating, and more than 500 units have been sold already. The white version is already sold out, so you can either buy it in Black or Platinum.

The H870DS variant works exclusively on GSM networks, so Verizon and Sprint customers will have to look elsewhere. Also worth noting is that this particular model is originally intended for markets like Hong Kong, Russia, and Australia, so be extra attentive and make sure your carrier bands are compatible with this device. Here is the list of network bands that are supported by the H870DS variant:

2G bands: GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900

3G bands: HSDPA 850, 900, 1900, 2100

LTE bands: 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41

The seller notes that the phone will come with the regular box contents as well as a North America AC adapter and a car charger.

Are you going to take advantage of this deal? Do you already own an LG G6? Let us know in the comments below!