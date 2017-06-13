And no, you don’t even need to be a Sprint customer. As long as you get it unlocked, this should work with most bands on AT&T and T-Mobile.

While HTC may have the cool, squeezable HTC U11 as its flagship right now, it doesn’t mean the company’s flagship from a year ago – the HTC 10 – is completely out of the picture. After all, the HTC 10 offers the premium aluminium design that differentiated the Taiwanese electronics company from other Android manufacturers from early on. Not only that, it has a great 5.2-inch Quad HD screen, a blazing-fast Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a juicy 3,000 mAh battery, and its signature 12-megapixel UltraPixel camera on the back. Well, what makes a great smartphone even greater? A good price, of course.

If you’ve been looking to buy a flagship status smartphone without having to break the bank, you may want to head on over to the nearest Sprint store: it looks like Sprint has permanently reduced the price of the HTC 10 from $700 to just $240. And yes, that is the full price of the device and if you are on a contract, you can even do a payment plan where you pay $10 monthly for 24 months.

One thing to note is that Sprint customers can only purchase the device online or over the phone; however, non-Sprint customers can simply go to any Sprint store and pick up a brand new HTC 10 for a fraction of the original price. Click the button below to check out the deal, and make sure to check for supported bands if you’re planning to use it with another carrier.

Are you a fan of the HTC 10? How do you like HTC’s new design language? Let us know by leaving a comment below!