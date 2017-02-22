With the official shut down of CyanogenMod development late in 2016, and the rise of LineageOS as its spiritual successor, some people in the hardcore ROM community might be wondering about the fate of the CyanogenMod Theme Engine (CMTE). The software allowed people with the CyanogenMod ROM installed to customize the themes and the look of its user interface. Now there’s word that the main developer of CMTE, Clark Scheff, has decided to move on and end development of the theme engine.

The news comes from XDA Developers, via their own unnamed sources. It’s not that surprising that development has indeed ended for CMTE, as the team behind the new LineageOS likely wants to move on from it as well. While this team has made no official comment on the fate of CMTE, it’s possible that it could use another theming engine in its place. The article points to one possible replacement, Substratum, which is already being used as the theming engine for some other Android-based custom ROMs like ResurrectionRemix and DirtyUnicorns.

If you used CyanogenMod Theme Engine to customize your CyanogenMod ROM, are you disappointed that its development has now reportedly ended? What should the LineageOS team support as a replacement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!