The ‘Crowdfunding project of the week’ has become a tradition here at Android Authority. This article series is where we highlight some of the hottest tech novelties coming from crowd-sourcing sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. What is this week’s featured post all about? Let’s find out!

Photography enthusiasts know shooting the right photo takes skill, work and patience. You need to find the right tools and take full advantage of them. The thing is, we have a smart device that is pretty much capable of undertaking any function. Why are we not using it more for our DSLR needs?

Well, some people actually are. We have seen plenty of accessories that allow for smartphone remote control with DSLR cameras, but this one does seem to offer more versatility, portability and convenience.

For starters, the Spark is a device you can just leave over your camera and never really think about. It is tiny and features over 2,000 hours of battery life. Yes, you heard that right; and when it does die you can easily replace its coin battery (the ones watches use).

Now, what exactly does Spark allow for? On its own, it can be used as a regular infrared or wired trigger. This is convenient, but things get much more fun once you link Spark to your smartphone via Bluetooth. It’s easy to set up regular photos, time lapses, long exposure shots, HDR, a photo booth or more. Get this – one can even take shots from multiple cameras at once.

Pretty neat, right? But I saved the best news for last – this thing is super cheap! You can sign up for a Spark by backing the Kickstarter project with as low a $44. That’s really not much more than regular IR camera remotes cost, and you get much more functionality with the Spark. Who is signing up?!