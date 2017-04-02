Sunday is back and here at Android Authority this means we are ready for another ‘Crowdfunding project of the week’. This is where we highlight some of the hottest projects from websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. There are plenty of great innovations coming from these sites, but we know you don’t have time to be looking through dozens of pages and have taken on this task. Shall we get started?

Today we are taking a look at Joto, which is pretty much a smart drawing board. This unit features a mechanism that will take care of all the drawing for you.

All the user needs is Joto’s app, which will be available for smartphones, tablets and computers. Use the app to select what you want displayed and Joto will draw away. The board also comes with an eraser and a dock for the pen (ensuring it doesn’t dry out).

What you do with Joto is up to you. One can leave notes for the family, set reminders, showcase the kids’ drawings, display beautiful art, etc. And because it is connected, you can even make it work with apps like Twitter, Spotify, Slack and others. Not to mention the fact that it can be controlled remotely.

Technology is taking over every aspect of our lives, which makes devices that connect you to the real world all that more interesting. This could have been a simple e-paper screen, but the fact that it uses a marker to draw gives the project a unique connection to our human side. It’s not only a helpful tool, but a charming accessory.

Will you be getting one? It’s not exactly cheap, but it is a pretty awesome gadget. You can get one by backing the Kickstarter project with as low as £165.