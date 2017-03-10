You may have read all of the “facts” about legendary martial artist, actor and all-around tough guy Chuck Norris. You may have read that only Chuck Norris can delete the Recycling Bin on his PC, or how he can kill two stones with one bird, or how he does not sleep; he waits.

However, we can confirm two real facts about Chuck Norris. Today is his actual birthday; he’s 77 years old (Happy B-Day, Chuck). The other fact is that Flare Games used this occasion to confirm it will release a new mobile action game centered on him; Nonstop Chuck Norris.

The game is a spinoff of a previous title from Flare, Nonstop Knight. That game has the player controlling a medieval knight as he fights endless hordes of enemies. Nonstop Chuck Norris is basically the same game, only this time, you control the man who uses his pure fighting skills to take people down with its one thumb-based touch gameplay.

The game will give you the option for Chuck to use weapons like baseball bats, chainsaws and others as he levels up, and you can unlock more and better martial arts skills like fist slams and, of course, Chuck’s signature roundhouse kicks. The game will also feature leaderboards so you can check out how your fighting skills compare to other players; perhaps even to Chuck Norris himself.

Flare Games will launch Nonstop Chuck Norris sometime in late April. In the meantime, what’s your favorite “fact” about Norris? We want to see them posted in the comments!