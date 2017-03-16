Cat phones has announced the launch of the flagship Cat S60 in India. The Cat S60 is the world’s first smartphone with an integrated thermal camera and also the most waterproof smartphone available with the ability to go to depths of up to 5 meters for 1 hour.

The Cat S60 is launched by Bullitt, the England-based company that is the global licensee for Cat (Caterpillar Inc.) for mobile phones and related peripherals.

The Cat S60 includes an embedded thermal camera from FLIR, the global leader in thermal imaging technology, allowing Cat phone users to use their smartphones for a multitude of use cases like detecting heat loss around windows and doors, spotting moisture and missing insulation, identifying over-heating electrical appliances and circuitry, and seeing in complete darkness. The thermal camera visualizes heat that is invisible to the naked eye, highlighting temperature contrasts. It can pick up heat and measure surface temperature from a distance of up to 50 feet and see through obscurants such as smoke.

CAT S60 Specifications

Drop proof to 1.8m, MIL Spec 810G

4.7” HD capacitive multi touch display with auto wet finger & glove support | Gorilla Glass 4

3800mAh battery

13MP rear camera with dual flash | 5MP front facing camera

Dual SIM 4G LTE

Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor

32GB ROM | 3GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

The tough and robust Cat S60 is a rugged smartphone that exceeds military specs and is built to withstand drops from 1.8m, reinforced with a strengthened die cast frame. The device is IP68 certified which makes it dustproof, shockproof, waterproof and MIL-SPEC 810G certified.

The Cat S60 is available through both offline and online channels across India at a price of ₹64,999 ($994), including Amazon India.