Baselworld, arguably the biggest watch and jewelry show of the year, is officially kicking off in Basel Switzerland tomorrow, and a number of companies have already announced what they’re planning to show off at the event. Casio is just one of the companies making an appearance, and has disclosed the release of a new limited edition smartwatch based off its Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20, called the Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20S.

There aren’t a whole lot of differences present here. Most of the specifications are essentially the same as that of the WAD-F20, sporting a 1.32-inch dual layer LCD 320 x 300 display, built-in GPS for hiking and traveling adventures, and a display that turns to monochrome when battery need to be saved. The biggest changes being included in the WSD-F20S are the unique blue and black color scheme as well as more resilient sapphire crystal and ion plating present throughout the hardware. This gives the watch a bit more of a subtle and classy look compared to the bright orange present on the original model, so you might want to pick this one up if you’re looking for something you can wear to social events.

Android Wear 2.0 is also shipping standard on this watch, so you can be sure you’ll have the latest and greatest features Google has to offer on the hardware. Because of this, you’ll be able to use standalone apps and features local to the watch itself, including the new fitness tracking technology Wear 2.0 can handle.

The new watch is limited edition, and there will only be 500 units made when all is said and done. The company has not disclosed just how much it will be charging for the new hardware, but you can better believe there will be a decent premium present on top of the already pricey WSD-F20 releasing later next month.

Does the watch have features you just have to have? Are you jumping on the limited edition variant? Let us know.