Honor’s new flagship, the Honor 8 Pro, has officially touched down in the UK.

If you happen to live across the pond you can pick one up for £474.99. Specs include an upgraded 5.7 inch QHD LCD display, a Kirin 960 octa-core processor and a hefty 6GB of RAM. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, an 1000 mAh increase over last year’s Honor 8. Not only did they increase the battery size by over 30%, but Honor also managed to shave off half a millimeter in thickness. The Honor 8 Pro is now only 7mm thick. Or should I say only 7mm thin!

Continuing on with the specs, you get dual 12MP cameras on the back that Honor says “has the ability to shoot stunning photos and videos in any situation.” The front camera is still 8MP but got an upgraded sensor that should capture better photos than last year’s Honor 8.

EMUI 5.1 is running on top of Android 7 Nougat. There is an optional slot for either an extra SIM card or expandable storage, based on your needs. The headphone jack can be found on the bottom of the phone, while the fingerprint sensor is conveniently located on the rear.

Honor’s new flagship is quite a steal for only £474.99. Will you be looking into getting one for yourself?