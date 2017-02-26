The LG G6 is finally here, and it’s really nice.

With an 18:9 Quad HD display, Snapdragon 821, a new dual camera setup and Google Assistant on board, this is certainly turning out to be one of the hottest phones of the year.

Don't miss: LG G6 hands-on: A return to form

So, when can you actually buy this phone? LG is remaining pretty quiet about the G6’s pricing and availability details, though recent rumors have pointed to a March 9 release date in South Korea. We’re assuming the U.S. launch will follow soon after that in early April, though we can’t tell you for sure at this time.

Even though LG hasn’t given us any detailed availability info, that’s not stopping carriers from announcing their plans to carry the phone. Below you can find a list of wireless carriers who are planning to carry the LG G6. Again, details are pretty scarce so far, so we’ll update this list as more G6 pricing and availability details surface.

LG G6 U.S. availability

Verizon

Verizon has announced its plans to carry the LG G6 sometime this Spring, but additional pricing and availability details have yet to be announced.

AT&T

AT&T says it will carry the device sometime soon, but again, no additional details were given in the announcement. The carrier has put up a landing page for the G6, which you can see right here.

T-Mobile

The LG G6 is coming to T-Mobile sometime this Spring, though other availability details were mentioned in the blog post.

Sprint

Sprint has not announced its plans to carry the LG G6 at this time, but we’re sure details will surface sometime soon.

LG G6 Europe availability

Vodafone

Vodafone has announced its plans to carry the LG G6. And you guessed it, more availability details will be revealed at a later date.

Well, that’s it for now. Did we miss anything? If so, please speak up in the comment section! Oh, and if you’d like to learn more about the LG G6, be sure to check out our additional coverage below: