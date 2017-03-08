We live in an era where more and more streaming services are popping up, bringing specialized content of movies and TV to anyone who owns a mobile device, and can also pay a monthly fee. Earlier today, we reported on the launch of BritBox in the US, offering tons of access to new and classic UK TV shows. Now, fans of classic animated TV shows can look forward to Boomerang, which will offer thousands of those kinds of shows to Android and other devices later this spring.

If Boomerang sounds familiar, it’s because it’s the name of a cable TV network that also shows classic TV cartoons. Both the TV network and the new streaming service are owned by Warner Bros. It says it will offer subscribers instant access to over 5,000 titles from its own Looney Tunes library of cartoons featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and more, plus titles from the Hannah-Barbera and MGM libraries like Tom and Jerry, Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones. All of the shows will be streaming ad-free.

Warner Bros. has plans to launch all-new titles exclusively made for the Boomerang service.

Boomerang won’t be a home just for older cartoons. Warner Bros. has plans to launch all-new titles exclusively made for the service. That includes new episodes of Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry, along with a comedic reimagining of the classic Wizard of Oz books. Perhaps the most interesting new show, at least to me, is the upcoming reboot of Wacky Races, one of the most fun and imaginative of the older Hanna-Barbera TV shows. In that short-lived series, teams of wild and crazy car racers drove against each other in events around the world in some of of the oddest looking vehicles ever imagined (anyone fondly remember the team of Dick Dastardly and his dog Muttley? They never did seem to win one of their races).

The service will launch first in the US, with a month-to-month price of $4.99, with a seven-day free trial, or a yearly price of $39.99 with a 30-day free trial. It will be available on Android, iOS and via web browsers, with plans to expand to other devices like Amazon’s hardware products, along with the Apple TV and Roku set-top boxes. Boomerang will add more markets in the coming months, along with other features such as family profiles, personalized recommendations, offline downloading of videos and more.

Are you a fan of classic TV cartoons and, if so, does Boomerang have enough content to make you want to sign up for the service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!