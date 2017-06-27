Fidget spinners are all the rage these days, and they just might become even more entertaining in the near future. A company called BlueSpin from Italy is gearing up to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for what is said to be the world’s first Bluetooth fidget spinner.

It connects to your mobile device and tracks your speed, the number of spins, and even recognizes the tricks you’re doing. All this data is then listed in the app, where you can also see the international leaderboard to check just how good — or bad — you really are.

The most interesting feature is the option of competing against friends as well as other people around you through various trick challenges that you can find in the app. There’s also a chat available, where you can communicate with your opponents. You can check out the video below to see the BlueSpin fidget spinner in action.

The campaign is set to go live in July, with deliveries starting in September. BlueSpin will set you back $49 and includes free shipping worldwide. It works on devices running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean or above and has a replaceable battery that the company claims will last for one year. Those of you interested can learn more about the campaign and support it once it launches via the button below.