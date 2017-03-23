BlackBerry has come up with a great solution to keep the people around you from seeing your smartphone screen while you’re texting, surfing the web, or doing something similar. The company has released a new Android app called BlackBerry Privacy Shade.

The app darkens the entire screen, with the exception of a small view area that you can move around or resize. You have the option of changing the transparency of the shade as well as changing the view area from a circle to a rectangle. BlackBerry Privacy Shade is quite simple but very useful, as it will make sure that others can’t see exactly what you are looking at on your device.

It is especially useful for those who spend a lot of time around family members or complete strangers, whether it’s just sitting on the couch at home or taking the bus to get to work. It is also worth mentioning that the app is more than just a privacy tool, as it also comes in handy when using your smartphone at night.

Before you get too excited, I must mention that the app is unfortunately only compatible with BlackBerry devices. The good news is, there are ways you can work around this restriction, using a tool like Cobalt232’s BlackBerry Manager.

BlackBerry Privacy Shade is free of charge and already available on the Google Play Store. To get it, simply click on the button below.