It’s been almost two months since Waze announced beta testing for Android Auto, and it looks like the beta release is finally ready.

For those of you who are in the Waze Beta Program, you probably received an email around two months ago, inviting you to be a part of the beta testing for Waze Android Auto. While many rejoiced at the news, unfortunately, the email didn’t specify when the beta testing would start or when the app would be released for the public. Well, we now have more information regarding the former. In an email sent out to beta testers, Waze outlines how to use the beta version of Waze on Android Auto:

Beta testing for Waze on Android Auto (AA) is getting closer!! :) Please read everything below if you’re interested in testing.

Make sure to complete the following steps:

Make sure to update your Centercode profile with the details of your AA device via this link (ensure that you have an Android Auto compatible car; note: this isn’t the same as an in-car Android device). If AA is available in your country and you haven’t already registered for testing, fill out this registration form carefully and make sure to submit the (Gmail) email address you use with your device. Ensure that you have an Android phone with OS L+ (M/N preferred).

Please note:

This integration has been optimized to work with the car dashboard and as such, many Waze features are intentionally excluded.

All beta versions will be accessible via the Play Store Beta Channel , and feedback will be collected via Centercode – more details in the upcoming weeks.

, and feedback will be collected via Centercode – more details in the upcoming weeks. You cannot use Waze on AA without connecting your mobile phone to your AA enabled car with a USB cable.

We know you’re all excited and we can’t wait to read your feedback. We also received several complaints regarding spam messages in the forum threads – so please note that irrelevant comments will be deleted.

According to 9to5Google, an anonymous source sent this in, and it tells us a few important things: the beta release of Waze will be available through the Play Store, and Waze will be explaining in the future just how it plans to collect user feedback from beta testers before the official launch. As the email explains, you will need to ensure that your Centercode profile is updated accordingly and that you have an Android phone running Lollipop or higher.

Although Waze for Android Auto isn’t quite ready for the general public just yet, the release of the beta version is a sign that the big launch might be closer than we think.

Are you a beta tester for Waze Android Auto? Have you received these instructions as well? Let us know in the comments below!