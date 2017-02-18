If you’re looking to move to a prepaid carrier in the United States, you have a ton of options. One of the best quality prepaid carriers out there is Boost Mobile, powered by Sprint. We’ve already taken a look at the best phones you can buy on Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, and now it’s Boost Mobile’s turn. This prepaid carrier has a wide selection of premium devices, and to be honest, it can get a little confusing at times. So, we’re here to help you make that decision.

Many of the best options from Boost Mobile are pretty pricey when buying directly through the carrier. Keep in mind that these are all off-contract prices. You’ll likely be able to find them a bit cheaper on Amazon. Without any more hesitation, let’s get started!

Editor’s note – We will be updating this list as more devices hit the market.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung did a killer job with their 2015 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Design-wise, many would say those two phones were close to perfect. The company forwent a plastic design and instead included glass front and back panels with an aluminum frame. They weren’t without their flaws, though. The S6 and S6 Edge didn’t offer expandable storage or removable batteries — two features Samsung has been known to include in all its smartphones for years.

Now the Galaxy S7 has made its way to the masses, and it fixes many of the problems the S6 line introduced last year. While it doesn’t offer a removable battery, Samsung included expandable storage on the handset in case the 32GB of on-board storage isn’t enough. Samsung mostly stuck to the same design this time around, though they did shrink down the camera bump on the back and made the device a little thicker to make room for larger battery.

In terms of specs, this is a top-of-the-line smartphone. It comes with a Quad HD Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, a great 12MP rear-facing camera and it runs the latest version of Android. Seriously, this is an incredible smartphone. It’s a little pricey, but all in all, we think the high asking price is worth it.

Specs

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200GB

12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 3000mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9mm, 152g

Samsung Galaxy J7





The Galaxy J7 packs a 5.5-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 615 processor, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of on-board storage, a 13 megapixel rear camera, and a 5 megapixel front-facing camera (complete with LED flash). It ships a removable 3000 mAh battery and Android 6.0 Marshmallow already pre-installed.

It should be noted, however, that this is not the Galaxy J7 2016 model that have been mentioned in recent months, but the original 2015 model.

Specs

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 720 x 1280 resolution, 267ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 128GB

13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Removable 3000mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

152.2 x 78.7 x 7.5mm, 171g

LG Stylo 2

The LG Stylo 2 is perfect for all your media consumption needs. It sports a big 5.7-inch 720p display, a powerful Snapdragon 410 processor, 16 GB of on-board storage and microSD expansion for your music and videos. It also comes with a pretty sizable 3000 mAh battery and an included stylus that gives the product its namesake. If you’re looking for an unlocked phone on a budget, this device might be hard to pass up.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 257ppi

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 128GB

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Removable 3000mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

155 x 80 x 7.4mm, 145g

LG X power

Looking for an Android smartphone under $100 that will last more than one day on a single charge? LG’s X power might be just the thing for you.

On the surface, the X power is just a standard mid-range device. It has a 5.3-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, microSD expansion, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The biggest selling point here is the non-removable 4,100mAh battery. That’s pretty big for a device that’s just 5.3 inches. For comparison, devices like the S7 Active or Mate 8 feature similar batteries in larger bodies.

Specs

5.3-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 277ppi

1.8GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6755M processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 4,100mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

148.9 x 74.9 x 7.9mm, 139g

How do like our list? Is there any device you’d add or remove? Let us know your opinions in the comments!