RollerCoaster Tycoon

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is, as you might have guessed, the first RollerCoaster Tycoon game specifically “tailored for touch devices” according to the company. Equipped with breathtaking 3D graphics, the game lets you create, customize, and share your creations, and it’s coming soon to the Play Store.

You may have heard of RollerCoaster Tycoon, and you may even have one of their games already installed on your device. Developed by Chris Sawyer Productions, the first version came out for Windows back in 1999, and I remember playing it as a child a decade or so ago. And it’s really come a long way. Now the company has 3D editing programs and advanced maps incorporated into their games, and the all-new RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch takes that to the next level.

The brand new iteration boasts “stunning Retina 3D graphics” and is “tailored for touch devices.” The rest sounds familiar though: you have card packs to get different coasters and rides, which can be used to create and customize your very own theme park. Draw coasters and combine buildings just by touching your screen, and you can even share your park with other people.

You can see the full list of features below:

Card Packs: Create fun, wild and imaginative parks by collecting cards packs full of exciting rides and coasters. Level-up, complete Missions, or visit the Card Shop to collect new cards to get different coasters, rides, scenery and missions for your park.

Create fun, wild and imaginative parks by collecting cards packs full of exciting rides and coasters. Level-up, complete Missions, or visit the Card Shop to collect new cards to get different coasters, rides, scenery and missions for your park. Coaster Builder: Easily create wooden, hyper, iron and steel coasters, tracks, supports and stations with the user-friendly spline-based coaster and track editor.

Easily create wooden, hyper, iron and steel coasters, tracks, supports and stations with the user-friendly spline-based coaster and track editor. Stunning Retina 3D Graphics: RollerCoaster Tycoon has never been this beautiful on mobile devices. Enjoy every park ride, coaster, building and park decoration in high resolution 3D graphics with real-time day and night cycle.

RollerCoaster Tycoon has never been this beautiful on mobile devices. Enjoy every park ride, coaster, building and park decoration in high resolution 3D graphics with real-time day and night cycle. Park Attractions: Customize your dream park and delight guests by choosing from over 100 different flat rides, park decorations, paths, restaurants, and shops. With additional content to be rolled out throughout seasonal events, Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch will offer the largest selection of content ever proposed on mobile.

Customize your dream park and delight guests by choosing from over 100 different flat rides, park decorations, paths, restaurants, and shops. With additional content to be rolled out throughout seasonal events, Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch will offer the largest selection of content ever proposed on mobile. Park Management: Create, manage and grow a successful park by maintaining peep satisfaction levels on activities, park value, revenue, and park decorations, and track everything with the intuitive Park Management panel.

Create, manage and grow a successful park by maintaining peep satisfaction levels on activities, park value, revenue, and park decorations, and track everything with the intuitive Park Management panel. Social Features: Share your park with friends and play socially with others.

Although it is currently available for iOS for free, it looks like it has not yet arrived in the Play Store. The official release date is February 2017, so we will be sure to let you know when it becomes available for Android devices.