AT&T is hoping that customers looking for a rugged smartphone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg will look into the newly announced LG X venture. The carrier will be the exclusive home for the phone in the US, and it goes on sale starting on Friday, May 26.

AT&T says the LG X venture will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which means that the phone should continue to work in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The image of the phone also shows what looks like a textured back, which should make it easier to hold for people on the go. Additionally, the phone will have a “glove mode” that will allow the screen to be used by people who are wearing gloves up to 2 mm in thickness.

The LG X venture has a dedicated side button that’s designed specifically to launch the phone’s Outdoor Essentials app. As the name suggests, it offers a number of features designed for people who want to use the phone in the great outdoors, including a barometer, a compass, and counters to record steps, distance and calories burned. The app also shows weather info and includes a flashlight.

The other hardware specs on the LG X venture include a 5.2-inch display. Inside, it will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card to add more storage. It will also have a 16 MP rear camera, a 5 MP wide-angle front-facing camera and a large 4,100 mAh battery. AT&T will sell the LG X venture for $11 a month for 30 months, which likely means that the off-contract price will be $330.

