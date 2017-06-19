The Armani brand is already synonymous with high fashion, and now the company wants to add smartwatches to its lineup. Armani announced that its first Android Wear 2.0 device, the Emporio Armani Connected, will go on sale in its stores starting on September 14. The company previously released a hybrid smartwatch that went on sale in the fall of 2016.

See also: Best Android Wear watches

The new touchscreen wearable will be one of the over 300 different hybrid and full smartwatches that will be made by Fossil, which is also making and marketing devices for other fashion brands like Michael Kors, Skagen, Diesel, DKNY, and Marc Jacobs. In this case, the Emporio Armani Connected will be sold with support for up to eight different straps, along with a number of exclusive watchfaces. There’s not a lot of info on its hardware specs, but on the surface it looks it will be fairly typical Android Wear smartwatch, with a round display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor inside.

However, you are paying for the brand name, not the hardware, when you decide to get the Emporio Armani Connected. Pricing has not yet been announced but we expect it to be on the higher side of Android Wear products.