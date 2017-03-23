Without a doubt, one of the funniest shows on television is Archer. The animated comedy that centers on a handsome but dim secret agent is about to start its eighth season on FX on April 5. For this new series of episodes, the character of Archer is morphing into a classic private investigator, and is set in the 1940s. Even more interesting is that the show will have a hidden storyline, which will be uncovered by viewers with the help of a companion smartphone app.

See also: NVIDIA Shield TV (2017) review

According to Uproxx, the new Archer, P.I. app will use augmented reality technology. When you watch an episode of Archer’s new season, you can point your smartphone camera at the TV screen, with the app running. The app will show objects and people that will leap out of the screen. These elements are part of a storyline that viewers can solve from within the app.

That’s not all. The app can also be used to find hidden objects in promotional videos for the show that are posted on Facebook or elsewhere on the internet. If you live in a part of the world where Archer billboards are on display, you can also use the app on those signs to find additional clues to the mystery cases.

This is certainly a very new and interesting way to interact with a TV show. We have seen networks hold Twitter chats with a show’s cast while an episode is running live, along with two-screen experiences, but the Archer, P.I. AR app sounds like this will be the next level for TV fans to get closer to their favorite shows. Archer fans can go ahead and download the new app right now so they can be prepared for when the new season begins next week.