Not in the mood for April Fools’ pranks? Too bad, because you’re getting them anyway. And because April 1 falls on a Saturday this year, you’re getting them a day early.

April Fools’ publicity stunts pranks from tech companies are already making the rounds, and to save you time – and the stress of having to sift through them to read the real news – we’re rounding them up here.

Pac-Man invades Google Maps (again)

Wait, is it 2015 again? Looks like Google’s mapping software is prone to invasion by legendary 80’s game franchises. This time around it’s Ms Pac-Man. Just push the pink button in the updated app to start playing in a random location from around the world.

iFixit: What is this, a toolkit for ants?

“Why go big, when you can go really small?” asked the handy folks at iFixit. Indeed, why? Meet the new Micro Tech Toolkit, a thoroughly tested set of micro tools for your micro gadgets.

T-Mobile ONEsie

Meet the T-Mobile ONEsie, the world’s first full-body wearable, the brainchild of self-dubbed “genius visionary” John Legere. It gives you “unlimited coverage” (get it?) and more stats and data that you could ever hope to comprehend, unlike all other wearables out there, which are “complete and utter crap.” It’s comfortable too. Read the press release.

OnePlus Dash Charge energy drink

Dash Charge quick charging is one of the key selling points of the OnePlus 3T. Now OnePlus wants to banish sleep with Dash Charge energy drink. Get a full day’s worth of energy in just half an hour and end the tyranny of sleep. Because sleep is just a big lie designed to sell mattresses. Learn more here.

More coming soon! Let us know what’s your favorite so far.