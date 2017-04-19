Apex Launcher is quite popular among Android users: according to data on the Google Play Store, it has between 10 and 50 million downloads. However, it has been a long time since the developer added new features to the launcher, as the last update was released in June 2015.

That’s why we’re happy to hear that an update for Apex Launcher is in the works and will be available soon. According to a post on Medium published by the developer, it should be released sometime in the month of May.

We don’t know much about the functionality we can expect to see though. All that was mentioned is that the launcher will be “more feature rich and fast on Android 7 Nougat and beyond.” Additional features are also being developed at the moment, which will be rolled out to Apex users in future updates, sometime after May.

So there you have it. Apex Launcher is making a comeback, thanks to a new development and support team. It will go head to head with other popular launchers including Nova Launcher, Hola Launcher, Go Launcher, and a bunch of others.

Do you use a launcher on your Android device? Let us know which one in the comment section below.