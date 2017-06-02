Motorola Mobility today announced the launch of its next affordable smartphone in India, the Moto C. The smartphone was officially confirmed by the company few weeks before. The Moto C features the expected Motorola design with a micro-textured back cover.

There has been no mention of Moto C Plus which was also announced along with the Moto C.

According to the reports fewer people are expected to upgrade to smartphones because of concerns over price, need and ability to use. We see this as a huge opportunity for a brand like us to initiate the smartphone journey for feature phone users. At Motorola, we focus on mobility through device innovation, user-centric design and smart connectivity to offer the best possible smartphone experience to the consumers. – Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India & Country Head, Lenovo Mobile Biz Group

Motorola Moto C Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Processor: MediaTek MT6737 with up to 1.1GHz 64 bit quad-core CPU | Mali T720 GPU

Display 5-inch (12.5cm) FWVGA (854×480)

RAM: 1 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 32Gb with microSD card

Rear Camera: 5MP with auto-focus | Digital zoom | LED flash

Front Camera: 2MP with fixed-focus

Battery: 2,350 mAh

Dimensions: 145.5 x 73.6 x 9.0 mm

Weight: 154 grams

Priced at ₹5,999 ($94), Moto C is available in two color variants – Pearl White and Starry Black. The Moto C will be available in all leading stores across 100+ cities in the country starting today.

The Moto C is modest in specifications but comes with Android N out of the box. It’s goes head to head to the very popular Redmi 4A. What do you think about the smartphone? Tell us in the comments!