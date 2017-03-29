Android Wear 2.0 was officially launched on February 8 after months of speculation. It arrived with the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, but it has taken until now for Google to announce the update for any previous watches running Android Wear 1.0.

Via the Android Wear support page, a Google Community Manager has revealed that the first three watches to receive the update are the Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, and TAG Heuer Connected.

The Community Manager also said that the update was rolling out now over-the-air and would be on all devices by Tuesday, April 4.

The Fossil Q Founder update is no surprise as we’d heard that this had started to receive Android Wear 2.0 two weeks ago. Around the same time, reports suggested that the Tag Heuer Connected would be updated before the end of March too.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch was also expected to receive the update in March after Huawei DE stated as much on Twitter. There was no mention of this from Google in the latest announcement, however, so we don’t know if this is still planned (it shouldn’t be far off regardless).

We’ve got a full list of smartwatches expected to receive the Android Wear 2.0 update but we don’t have much in the way of timelines for when it will be rolling out. Now that the floodgates have opened, we’re hoping other updates will pour in soon.

