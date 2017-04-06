If you own the LG G Watch R or the first version of the LG Watch Urbane, you may be getting your promised update to Android Wear 2.0 very soon. Online reports from Reddit claim the update is rolling out now to both of these older smartwatches.

And when we say ‘older’, we mean it. The first LG Watch Urbane went on sale about two years ago, while the LG G Watch R launched way back in the fall of 2014. Posts on Reddit have confirmed that many owners of both devices are downloading the big 2.0 update.

That means the number of older smartwatches that Google promised would get the Android Wear 2.0 update has gone up to 11. We are still waiting for the update to reach many of the more popular older Android Wear products, like the second generation Moto 360 and Moto 360 Sport, the second edition of the LG Watch Urbane, the ASUS ZenWatch 2 and 3 and the Huawei Watch. As we have noted before, Android Wear 2.0 won’t be released for a number of popular watches, including the first versions of the Moto 360, the LG G Watch, and the ASUS ZenWatch.

Meanwhile, LG and Google are still selling the first smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0 out of the box, the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. Many other watchmakers and fashion brands have also revealed plans to release new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches throughout the rest of 2017.

If you own the LG G Watch R and LG Watch Urbane, have you been able to download the Android Wear 2.0 update? If so, let us know your impressions in the comments!