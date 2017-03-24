A few days ago, the Movado Group announced it would launch new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches later this year. One would use its own branding, the Movado Connect, while the company will also launch other smartwatches in partnership with the well known fashion brands Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss. At that time, we didn’t know what those smartwatches would look like. Today, as part of the Baselworld 2017 trade show, we finally got some images of those devices, along with some more info about the products.

As you can see by the image above, the Movado Connect will have a very minimalist design. The company previously announced the smartwatch would have five unique dials, and that each of them will have three to four customizable elements that it says will offer their owners a number of different “complications, backgrounds, and watch hands”. There will be five different men’s styles for the Movado Connect, and it will be priced starting at $495 when it launches this fall.

The Movado Group will also launch the Hugo Boss Touch smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0. Wareable reports that the watch will have a case made of a carbon black IP stainless steel. There will also be a number of different straps and five digital watch faces for the device. The story also says it will have an NFC chip inside for Android Pay support. The Hugo Boss Touch will go on sale in August with the starting price of $395.

Finally, The Movado Group will launch the oddly-named Tommy Hilfiger TH24/7You Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch later this year. Wareable didn’t have a lot of details on its features, but it did confirm that it will not have an NFC chip inside. That may explain why the smartwatch will have a cheaper starting price of $299.