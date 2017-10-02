Following a somewhat botched rollout of the September security patch, Google now released factory images and OTA files of the October Android security patch for current Pixel and Nexus devices.

New Android 8.0 Oreo images have arrived for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X, while the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 (LTE and Wi-Fi models) are receiving new Android 7.1.1 builds. As was the case last month, there are no new factory images or OTAs available for the Nexus Player… at least not yet.

Do note that there are separate files for Project Fi/Canada Pixel and Pixel XL models, and two different Nexus 6 images. Be sure to download the correct file for your device.

Need some help with installing a factory image or OTA on your Android device? We have a guide for that. If you don’t need to have the latest patch right away, you can also wait for the OTA to roll out to your device, which should happen in the next couple days.

Google has also released a new Android security bulletin, detailing all the vulnerabilities that have been patched with this update. This month, three critical vulnerabilities were patched, as well as one high and two moderate vulnerabilities.