Google continues to support its budget-priced Android One smartphone hardware platform with a new model, the General Mobile GM6. The phone will likely have a low price, but will still have some features found normally on higher-end handsets.

The phone itself will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat, and like all Android One devices the General Mobile GM6 is supposed to get regular operating system updates straight from Google. Inside, the 5.0-inch phone will have a MediaTek MT6737T processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage, a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, with a selfie flash. The phone will also have a 3000mAh battery and will even have a fingerprint sensor on its front home button.

While there’s no word on pricing or a release date yet, the whole idea of the Android One program is to offer phones with a stock Android experience at a cheap price to developing countries. At the moment, the General Mobile GM6 is only going to be available in Turkey, but it’s possible it will be sold in other markets in the future.

A few weeks ago, a few rumors claimed that Google was planning to launch an Android One phone in the United States. The report claims that the phone could go on sale sometime in the summer of 2017 and will be accompanied by a major marketing and ad campaign. So far, Google has not confirmed or denied any such plans.

